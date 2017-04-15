Culture...Entertainment, Movies, Justice
Case For Christ ‘most significant movie of my career … in Kingdom impact,’ screenwriter Brian Bird says
Brian Bird has had a hand in more than 25 movies and television shows over the past three ... Read More »
Facing Darkness details ‘miraculous’ rescue of Ebola doctor, nurse
When volunteers from around the world flew into West Africa in 2014 to help battle the Ebola epidemic, ... Read More »
The Shack movie: God and your tragedy
When your personal tragedy strikes – and it will – is God good? Millions wrestle with that question. ... Read More »
Sight & Sound brings ‘JONAH’ to movie theaters
LANCASTER, Pa. – For more than four decades, experiencing one of Sight & Sound’s biblical stage epics meant ... Read More »
Faith — In plain sight
Winter incident provokes warm memoriesIt’s winter, but you’d never know it by looking out my window right now. I read about winter ... Read More »
Positive parenting
3 life-changing things you should tell your kids every dayMy 7-year-old son is like a lot of boys his age—energetic, jovial and somewhat loud. He also has ... Read More »